Yakira Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Tenneco worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 34.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 8.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Tenneco by 6.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tenneco by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

TEN remained flat at $19.99 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,701. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21. Tenneco Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 73.88% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

