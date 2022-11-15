Yakira Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWAC)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWAC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the period. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition comprises approximately 0.9% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned 3.28% of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JWAC. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $713,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,239,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of JWAC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,742. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Company Profile

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, engages in merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

