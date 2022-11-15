Yakira Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 0.3% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,239,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth about $13,158,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,258,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 766,960 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 3.2% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 721,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter valued at about $6,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance

Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock remained flat at $9.94 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,865. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

