Yakira Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.31 Million in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,307,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned 3.47% of Data Knights Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its position in Data Knights Acquisition by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 48,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 26,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Data Knights Acquisition by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 838,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 354,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DKDCA traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,368. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31.

Data Knights Acquisition ( NASDAQ:DKDCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

