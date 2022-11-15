XYO Price Hits $0.0047 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $60.80 million and $930,361.19 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XYO has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,795.78 or 1.00048784 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009897 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008092 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00048521 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00042833 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005905 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022037 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00242920 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000128 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00462517 USD and is up 11.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $840,846.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.