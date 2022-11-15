XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Price Target Lowered to $2.40 at The Goldman Sachs Group

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.80 to $2.40 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on XOS. DA Davidson reduced their target price on XOS from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on XOS from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.18.
XOS Price Performance
NASDAQ:XOS opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 7.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. XOS has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.64.
XOS Company Profile
Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
