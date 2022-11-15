XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Price Target Lowered to $2.40 at The Goldman Sachs Group

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.80 to $2.40 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on XOS. DA Davidson reduced their target price on XOS from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on XOS from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.18.

Get XOS alerts:

XOS Price Performance

NASDAQ:XOS opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 7.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. XOS has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XOS Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XOS in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in XOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of XOS by 1,011.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 63,137 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of XOS during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XOS by 17.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.