Wsfs Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 64.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 179,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after buying an additional 70,325 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 62.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 12.2% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Shares of PM traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,500. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $146.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.12.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

