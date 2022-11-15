Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 3,192 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.69. 1,291,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,420,262. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.