Wsfs Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,552 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $791,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,129 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 85,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 67,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.84. The stock had a trading volume of 154,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,369. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

