Wsfs Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,293 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of IWM stock traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,156,138. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.90 and a 200 day moving average of $179.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $240.76.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

