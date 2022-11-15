Wsfs Capital Management LLC Has $5.52 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,648 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,895,000 after purchasing an additional 873,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,166 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,850,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 244,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,508,000 after purchasing an additional 162,461 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded up $4.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.99. 95,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,104. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

