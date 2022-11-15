Wsfs Capital Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Sysco makes up 0.9% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 50.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 25.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 22.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 260,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 48,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sysco Trading Down 1.0 %

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.80. 45,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,592. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

