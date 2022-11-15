Wsfs Capital Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757,920 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,021 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,810 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,496 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.00. 177,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,718,591. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.23. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,558 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.