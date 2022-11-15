Wsfs Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen makes up about 0.7% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.22. The stock had a trading volume of 30,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.68 and a 1-year high of $167.29.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

