Wsfs Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.4% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,331,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 79,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $13.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $548.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,708. The company has a market capitalization of $215.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $520.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.49.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Benchmark downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.