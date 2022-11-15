Wrapped BNB (WBNB) One Day Volume Hits $193.19 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $279.94 or 0.01685499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $193.19 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,809,426 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

