Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) PT Lowered to $8.00 at BTIG Research

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 182.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WKHS. Cowen increased their price objective on Workhorse Group to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,255,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.73. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $7.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. State Street Corp increased its position in Workhorse Group by 89.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,830,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,760,000 after buying an additional 3,218,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Workhorse Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,133,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,669,000 after buying an additional 1,480,395 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth $2,574,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,922,000 after acquiring an additional 350,880 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,446,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 238,031 shares during the period. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

