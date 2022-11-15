Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) PT Lowered to $8.00 at BTIG Research

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 182.69% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on WKHS. Cowen increased their price objective on Workhorse Group to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Workhorse Group Stock Performance
Shares of Workhorse Group stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,255,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.73. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $7.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97.
Institutional Trading of Workhorse Group
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.