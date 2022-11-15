Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 1,242 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.7% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4,474.6% during the second quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,427,000 after buying an additional 97,814 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $1,362,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4,469.0% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 102,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,982,000 after buying an additional 99,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 114,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,309,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.08.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.10. 360,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,370. The stock has a market cap of $317.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

