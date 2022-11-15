Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Purchases 11,019 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 752.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $76,213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 702.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,389,000 after purchasing an additional 678,504 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,743,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,904,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,177,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,504,000 after purchasing an additional 542,841 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RPV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.41. 25,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,207. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average is $77.86.

