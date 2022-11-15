Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Invests $332,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,857,799 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Enbridge by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386,638 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,815,000 after purchasing an additional 848,948 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Enbridge by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,908 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.94.

Several research analysts have commented on ENB shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

