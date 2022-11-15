WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Short Interest Down 17.2% in October

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 459,100 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the October 15th total of 554,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WNS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 77,871 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in WNS by 4.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in WNS by 41.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 306,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,083,000 after purchasing an additional 90,459 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 417,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,168,000 after purchasing an additional 39,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Price Performance

WNS stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,045. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.83. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About WNS

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.