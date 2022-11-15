Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) fell 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.13 and last traded at $60.22. 24,984 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 548,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WGO. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 7.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 9.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 6,157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,539,000 after purchasing an additional 821,490 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,059,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,398,000 after purchasing an additional 625,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 338,099 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 395.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 409,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,883,000 after purchasing an additional 326,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,408,000 after purchasing an additional 305,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Articles

