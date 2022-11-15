Wincanton (LON:WIN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Wincanton (LON:WIN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Wincanton Stock Performance

WIN stock remained flat at GBX 368.50 ($4.33) during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 658,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,864. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 327.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 357.52. Wincanton has a 12 month low of GBX 270.50 ($3.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 426.50 ($5.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.65. The company has a market capitalization of £458.94 million and a P/E ratio of 944.87.

Wincanton Company Profile

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

