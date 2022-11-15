WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0561 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $41.73 million and $702,483.51 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00037209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00343784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022485 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005867 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001098 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00018458 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

