Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Major Shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll Buys 8,417 Shares

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll bought 8,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $13,972.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,704.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 14th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 6,834 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $12,096.18.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 15,193 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $26,131.96.
Shares of WHLR stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,964. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.83. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05.
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
