Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Major Shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll Buys 8,417 Shares

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll bought 8,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $13,972.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,704.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 6,834 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $12,096.18.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 15,193 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $26,131.96.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WHLR stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,964. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.83. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 699,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

