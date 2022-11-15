WH Smith PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 9.10 (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

WH Smith Stock Performance

WH Smith stock opened at GBX 1,412 ($16.59) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,284.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,399.48. The stock has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.96. WH Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 1,110 ($13.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,730 ($20.33).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,840 ($21.62) to GBX 1,390 ($16.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WH Smith from GBX 1,930 ($22.68) to GBX 1,900 ($22.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on WH Smith from GBX 2,180 ($25.62) to GBX 1,975 ($23.21) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,927.50 ($22.65).

Insider Activity at WH Smith

About WH Smith

In other WH Smith news, insider Annette Court bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,393 ($16.37) per share, with a total value of £41,790 ($49,106.93).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

