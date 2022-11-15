Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 410.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 67.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

