Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 69,443 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 266,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 69,443 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities comprises 0.7% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.19% of AvalonBay Communities worth $51,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 119.1% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,434,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,360,000 after buying an additional 779,818 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,361,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,949,000 after purchasing an additional 618,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,652,914,000 after acquiring an additional 390,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,621,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $248.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.45.

AVB stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.00. 36,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,495. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.35 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.36%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

