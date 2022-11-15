Westpac Banking Corp Increases Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $27,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 14.6% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 76,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 9,779 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 99.8% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 243,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,343,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 10.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,352,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,007,000 after buying an additional 494,303 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 152,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.1 %

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.16. The stock had a trading volume of 87,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,984. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The firm has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.55%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

