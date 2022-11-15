Westpac Banking Corp Has $36.07 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,257 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $36,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.02. The stock had a trading volume of 205,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,256. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

