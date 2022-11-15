Westpac Banking Corp Has $29.58 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 90,702 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $29,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $6,635,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ARE traded up $2.48 on Tuesday, reaching $149.86. 15,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,088. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.54. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.74 and a 12 month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.47%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

