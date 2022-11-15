Westpac Banking Corp Has $22.75 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $22,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,181. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $138.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

