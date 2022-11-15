Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $26,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,588,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.24. The company had a trading volume of 96,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.71. The company has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.