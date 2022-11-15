Westpac Banking Corp Buys 364,126 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,089,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,126 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes makes up 0.5% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $38,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,635,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,784,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.86. 107,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,342,104. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average is $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on INVH. Barclays decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.23.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

