Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 31,379 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,379 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.14% of Essex Property Trust worth $23,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,408,000 after acquiring an additional 316,868 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 858,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,594,000 after buying an additional 258,581 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,008,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,657,000 after purchasing an additional 96,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 552,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,577,000 after acquiring an additional 86,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $288.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.11.

NYSE:ESS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.71. 18,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,947. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.83 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

