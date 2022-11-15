Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 152,674 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,674 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Welltower worth $32,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Welltower by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WELL stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.96. 67,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,684. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Welltower to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

