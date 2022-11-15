Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC) Declares Final Dividend of $0.64

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Westpac Banking’s previous final dividend of $0.60.

Westpac Banking Stock Performance

Insider Activity

In other Westpac Banking news, insider Peter King 92,086 shares of Westpac Banking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. In related news, insider Peter King 92,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. Also, insider Nora Scheinkestel bought 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$23.40 ($15.70) per share, with a total value of A$49,491.00 ($33,215.44).

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

