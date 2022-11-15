Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MHF stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $6.46. 105,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,979. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $8.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 17.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 68,915 shares during the period. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

