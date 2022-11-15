Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:SBI)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.44. 36,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,828. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the second quarter worth about $39,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 75.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

