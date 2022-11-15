Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 43,892 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 88,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 25,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 493,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,976,000 after purchasing an additional 121,038 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $352,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,359 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,971.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE WAL opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $54.86 and a one year high of $124.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.71.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

