WESCAP Management Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 110.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.8% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL stock traded up $8.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.07. 16,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,643. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $397.77.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.42.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

