WESCAP Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,694,000 after buying an additional 4,084,415 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,782,000 after buying an additional 3,042,532 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,370,360,000 after buying an additional 740,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,979,000 after buying an additional 5,912,598 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

VWO traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 361,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,592,387. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average of $40.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $52.21.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

