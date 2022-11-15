WESCAP Management Group Inc. Purchases 3,884 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPLT. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 8,646.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 284,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,060,000 after buying an additional 280,760 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 154,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 65,939 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 32,689 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,244 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 136,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 24,147 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PPLT stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,569. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.12 and a 200 day moving average of $85.32. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $76.09 and a 1-year high of $109.85.

