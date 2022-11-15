WESCAP Management Group Inc. Purchases 1,803 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in LKQ by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $54.62. 20,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,453. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.46.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

