WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $834,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter worth $1,462,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Corning by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Corning by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 122,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 34,763 shares during the period. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Corning by 57.6% in the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 404,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 147,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,381. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.