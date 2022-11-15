WESCAP Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,198,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 668.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,183,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 73,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $49.97 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 767,575 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.02. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

