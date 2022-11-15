WESCAP Management Group Inc. Buys 643 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.3% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $3.96 on Tuesday, hitting $195.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,326. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $238.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.59.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.