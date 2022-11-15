Wells Financial Advisors INC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 6.0% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $145,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267,811 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.14.

