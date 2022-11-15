Wells Financial Advisors INC Has $9.20 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 290,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.85. 14,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,104. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.84. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.