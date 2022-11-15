Wells Financial Advisors INC Has $1.10 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wells Financial Advisors INC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.77. 81,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,590,635. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $115.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.12.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

